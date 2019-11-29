South Africa: A Safe Space for Rural Women, By Rural Women

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

The discourse around the climate emergency remains inaccessible to rural women who grapple with limited access to healthcare services, education and realisation of their basic human rights. These women know that the climate is changing, but are not equipped with resilience tools to help sustain their crop production and maintain food sovereignty.

Travelling in caravans, hundreds of rural women from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, and Namibia trekked their way to Johannesburg to gather for the Rural Women's Assembly's (RWA) 10th-anniversary conference. Of the many issues that the women tackled, the climate emergency was central to many of the discussions.

They formed an alliance of rural women from southern African countries who gathered over three days to teach and share sustainable farming methods, ideas on African feminist perspectives and restoring indigenous farming practices - as part of a broader movement to empower rural women.

"As RWA we are fighting the issues of climate change," Flaida Macheza from Mozambique told Daily Maverick. "We are thinking of mechanisms to help us become resilient, and how we can accommodate issues of climate emergency in our own daily lives."

Just three weeks ago, a global cohort of about 11,000 scientists endorsed research that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.