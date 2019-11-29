South Africa: A Safe Space for Rural Women, By Rural Women

analysis

The discourse around the climate emergency remains inaccessible to rural women who grapple with limited access to healthcare services, education and realisation of their basic human rights. These women know that the climate is changing, but are not equipped with resilience tools to help sustain their crop production and maintain food sovereignty.

Travelling in caravans, hundreds of rural women from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, and Namibia trekked their way to Johannesburg to gather for the Rural Women's Assembly's (RWA) 10th-anniversary conference. Of the many issues that the women tackled, the climate emergency was central to many of the discussions.

They formed an alliance of rural women from southern African countries who gathered over three days to teach and share sustainable farming methods, ideas on African feminist perspectives and restoring indigenous farming practices - as part of a broader movement to empower rural women.

"As RWA we are fighting the issues of climate change," Flaida Macheza from Mozambique told Daily Maverick. "We are thinking of mechanisms to help us become resilient, and how we can accommodate issues of climate emergency in our own daily lives."

Just three weeks ago, a global cohort of about 11,000 scientists endorsed research that...