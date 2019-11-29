South Africa: Tymebank Enters the Capitec Big League With Unsecured Lending

analysis

As Capitec reduces its unsecured lending exposure to lower-income consumers due to a recently introduced debt-relief regulation, TymeBank wants to ramp up this form of lending. It wants to have a loan book that is worth about R2-billion by 2022.

TymeBank, a digital bank owned by Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital, is increasingly encroaching on Capitec's turf in SA's fiercely competitive unsecured term lending space.

The new kid on SA's banking block has clocked up a million customers (but only 420,000 active ones) since its official launch in February 2019, which is in line with African Bank's 1.09 million customers. It's well ahead of its branchless banking peers such as Adrian Gore's Discovery Bank (more than 22,000 customers) and Michael Jordaan's Bank Zero, which hasn't officially launched.

TymeBank is now shifting its focus to launching an unsecured lending product -- borrowing that is supported only by a customer's creditworthiness and not assets as collateral -- in the first quarter of 2020.

A successful launch of an unsecured lending product will see TymeBank diversify from its core transactional banking services (cash withdrawals and deposits) for mainly lower-income customers and move into a market currently dominated by Capitec.

Capitec is a bank...