South Africa: Another Bantustan Bill Gets 'King Cyril's' Nod

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By John Clarke

Will traditional leaders now 'Ace' the ANC?

Last week I was privileged to interview Zapiro about his latest cartoon collection Which Side is Up? It is a rhetorical question appended to a cartoon that caricatures "King" Cyril and "Ace" Magashule on the same classic playing card.

Of course the rhetorical question is posed to the ANC.

In the course of my interview with Zapiro he said the country was still trembling on the edge of the abyss. He referred back to the cartoon.

"The question I am asking in the front cover of the book, 'which side is up?' -- the bad side of the ANC is irrevocably bad. I would still like to see a split. The good side is not all good. But it a thousand times better than the bad side".

Nevertheless he was hopeful that King Cyril would nevertheless prevail. The conversation ended on a positive note.

On Thursday, in a cruel irony, we learned that King Cyril has signed into law the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Bill. It hands Traditional Leaders powers that have an ominous State Capture ring to them. The president has given footholds to those with a State Capture agenda in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.