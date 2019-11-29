South Africa: Joburg Mayoral Vote Postponed Over Meaning of 'Majority'

28 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Residents of Johannesburg will have to wait at least a week before they know who will replace former mayor Herman Mashaba. The mayoral election was postponed on Thursday due to differences on how to interpret the word 'majority'. The ANC wants to challenge the delay in court while the DA says the party is overreacting.

The election of a new Johannesburg mayor was postponed on Thursday after Speaker Vasco da Gama said he needed to consult independent legal experts on discrepancies in the voting procedure in the city council's rules and the Municipal Structures Act.

Da Gama, responding to a query from the EFF about on the definition of the word "majority" in the law and rules, postponed the council meeting to 4 and 5 December. Councillors were meeting to elect a replacement for Herman Mashaba, who resigned in October after leading the city for over three years.

ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete, who attended the council sitting with ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, said Da Gama, a DA member, was a "mediocre" speaker and the DA was acting with "pure criminality".

"The DA are just postponing their pain. They're just postponing what was coming today," said Legoete.

The ANC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

