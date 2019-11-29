Kenya: Chager Tops Day One At Safari Classic Rally

Voi — Flying Singh Baldev Chager navigated by Ravi Soni took the overnight lead after day one of the 9th edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally after winning 3 out of 3 stages for the day.

Driving the Kabras Sugar Racing Porsche 911, Charger managed to complete the grueling day with the best overall time of 2:30:18 while his Kabras Sugar Racing teammate Onkar Rai came in second with a time of 2:30:44.

Stig Blomqvist, the 2015 Classic rally champion navigated by compatriot Jorgen Fornander sits third with a time of 2:37:48.

The youngest entrant in the rally Osian Pryce navigate by Dale Furniss who is taking part in the classic rally for the first time had several issues in his opening day run but managed to beat the field and win the third stage.

Day two on Friday is lined up with another three energy-sapping stages that will cover a total of 235km with the longest being the third stage with a total distance of 117 Km from Longido to Mondili.

The competitors will start off from Voi Wildlife Lodge at 7am and will cross over to the Tanzanian side after the day's first stage.

The first car will then be expected to arrive for the overnight stay in Arusha at 7:07 pm.

DAY 2

RESTART from Vol Wildlife Lodge - ETA 1st car out: 7 am

NDI-SHELEMBWA (47KM)

CS 4-ETA 1st Car at Start Control 7.33 am

CE 4 ETA 1st' Car at End Control due 8.01 am

A new challenging Stage to the classic and begins with fast and narrow roads. Mid-sectlon road becomes very twisty with numerous hairpin bends, some with blind concrete curbs and rocky in places, Then fast flowing bends and several big brows.

SANYA JUU-OL DONYO LONGIDO (71KM

CSS ETA 1' Car at Start Control 1.04 pm

CE 5-ETA r Car at End Control due 1.49 pm

The section has a combination of fast open into slow twisty rocky road. Some very big jumps and drops become twisty with some very tricky navigation. The section requires serious concentration by the navigator.

LONGIDO- MONDULI. (117KM) Endurance Stage

CS 6-ETA 1st Car at Start Control 2.17 pm

CE 6-ETA Car at End Control due 3.17 pm

Initially the section starts with fast flowing bends with the occasional blind concrete drift. It becomes very challenging with blind and broken concrete drifts and towards the end the section has many hairpin pins as the route ascends ending with very smooth tracks and big blind bends.