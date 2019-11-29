South Africa: Three Workers Rescued in KZN After Being Overcome By Chemical Fumes

28 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Two men are in a critical condition and another seriously injured after being overcome by chemical fumes at Umhlanga on Thursday.

The men were working in a drainage system at Gateway.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on scene to find the three men unconscious, said managing director Garrith Jamieson.

"Immediately more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist as well as Durban Fire Department, SAPS and Metro Police Search and Rescue.

"Once rescue equipment arrived, paramedics Tebogo Dladla and Paul Herbst used breathing apparatuses and went down to rescue the men. The men were brought up using a roping system," said Jamieson.

They were brought to the surface using a rope and assisted by advanced life support paramedics.

"Two men were in a critical condition and were placed on manual ventilators while the third man had sustained serious injuries. The men were then rushed to hospital.

"At this stage the exact events leading up to the incident are unknown, however, SAPS will be investigating further," said Jamieson.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.