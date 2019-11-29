Kenya Staring at Sanctions From Hockey Body

Kenya might be staring at sanctions from African Federation Hockey (AFH) after the late withdrawal of defending champions Blazers, formerly Telkom from the annual Africa Cup of Club Championship which gets underway this Sunday in Ismailia, Egypt.

Blazers, who were the only remaining Kenya representatives at the 10-day event, pulled out of the event last Sunday due to financial constraints.

Kenya Hockey Union chairman Nashon Randiek said they are waiting communication from the AFH, but expressed his fears that the union might get a penalty and forced to part with some money.

"The sanction is imminent. After all, we are all aware that participating clubs are given window of a month to withdraw from the event. But failure by Blazers to pull out well ahead of time for only them to withdraw early this week leaves the Union at an awkward place and vulnerable," said Randiek

Should AFH issue the penalty, it will be the second time the union is facing such predicament having been penalized in 2013 after failing to send the junior sides to the World Championship in Namibia.

The union paid 2000 Euros (Sh226,000) to the African body.

"It's becoming a routine for many local clubs not to honour the club championship and it's not sitting well with us. While we are aware they may be facing financial constraints, I think in future they should start making friendly budgets to their respective sponsors and make proper logistics once they know their at the conclusion of the Premier League," said the former national team player.

Besides Blazers, Strathmore University, champions Butali Sugar Warriors, Kenya Police all pulled of the event due to financial constraints.

The top two teams at the completions of Premier League earn automatic tickets to the Club Championship.