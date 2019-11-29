Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Wins Accolade

Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack has scooped the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award for October following a pulsating run of victories that kept the defending champions atop the league summit.

The Brit guided K'Ogalo to three victories in three matches, trouncing Nzoia Sugar 2-0, before narrowly dispatching struggling Zoo and Kariobangi Sharks each by a solitary goal.

During an award ceremony at the team's training ground on Thursday in Nairobi, the tactician received a personalized plaque and Sh75000 courtesy of the insurer and follows in the footsteps of the last four Gor Mahia coaches who have landed the gong since its inception.

"I'm humbled to receive a personal award for the team's performance in October. I have to thank them for putting in hard work because I would not have got it. It is encouraging during such tough times to be awarded," he said

Polack was shoulders above other coaches in the running for the October award with his 100 percent record that earned his team nine points.

He was trailed by KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno who earned the bankers seven points from two victories and a draw.

Gor Mahia have confounded many by staying on a winning run despite debilitating financial challenges occasioned by loss of shirt sponsors four months ago.

The tactician attributed K'Ogalo's glittering performance on dedication by players who endure very hard times.

"It is a wonder that despite off field issues you have continued to achieve great results on the pitch. It is our prayer that you emerge from this stronger and continue with the good job," Fidelity Insurance marketing manager Nicholas Malesi said.