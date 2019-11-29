Kenya: Water Queens Ready for Regional Showpiece

Champions Nairobi Water Queens are leaving nothing to chance as they seek to defend their East and Central Africa Handball Club Championships title set for December 2-8 in Kigali, Rwanda.

However, the back-to-back local league champions will do without the services of reliable players in Mitchelle Odhiambo and Winnie Miyenda, who are both nursing knee injuries they picked during the African Games in Morocco in August.

Team manager Caroline Kusa said the two players will be missed, but was quick to note they have a perfect replacement in Brenda Musambai and Eunice Oginga.

Oginga who is returning from maternity leave and Rosa Ambongo, were not part of the team that won the title last year in Zanzibar.

"We are doing the final touches and tightening all the lose ends in our training as we are scheduled to depart to the host city on Saturday evening. Unlike last year where we were sponsor less but we went ahead and won the title, this time around we are at a better place thanks to the Nairobi City Water Sewage Company and therefore it goes without saying that we are keen to bring the title home," said Kusa.

"We want to extend our unbeaten record in the league so far at the event but we are fully aware of last year runners up Congo Police who caused us scare."

Kenya men's representative, Black Mamba are aiming to dethrone champions Democratic Republic of Congo Police.

Team coach Martin Abunde said," We have always come close but fell by way side at the final stages but this time things will have to change."

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) -men and women teams are yet to get confirmation from there management whether they will grace the event.

Kenya Defence Forces' and Strathmore University men's teams will not participate in the showpiece.

Traveling squad

Brenda Ariviza, Glady Chillo, Brenda Musambai, Tracy Awino, Melvin Akinyi, Modesta Auma, Merina Andala, Eunice OgingaFaith Mikhala, Elizabeth Kemei, Valarie Akinyi, Mercy Katola,