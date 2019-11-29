Kenya: Namulo Names Karate Team for Africa Championship

28 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Karate national team coach, John Owiti Namulo Thursday named a provisional squad of 40 for Africa Senior Karate Championship to be held in Rabat, Morocco in February, next year.

Namulo said selection was done on merit based on the performances at the Kenya National Clubs Karate Championship held at Watamu Sports Centre early this month.

"We are starting early preparations because we want our team to do well during the continental championship. We delayed to name the team since we were waiting for approval from the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) national executive committee," said the tactician.

Namulo said players will start training on December 3 before breaking for the festive season on December 20. "We are expecting to start residential training from January 8, next year," said Namulo who revealed that only 16 players will travel to Morocco for the Africa Championship.

All medallists in the continental championship will qualify for the World Karate Championship to be held in Paris in May.

SQUAD

Daniel Aura (Club Moja), Joseph Kamau, Isaak Rie, Stephen Wesonga, John Kyalo, Rose Wanjiku, Stella Musyoka, Mary Wanjiku (Kenya Prison), Ian Ian Kisoti (JKUAT), John Thuo (TUK), Joshua Macharia, Catherine Mbithe (Kenya Police), Chris Machanja, Abubakar Otieno, Erick Juma, David Kamani, Aloice Amoko, Andrew Adhiambo, Rachael Munanie, Purity Ngugi (NSSF), Christopher Wambua, Phanice Apiyo (Karate Axiom), Collins Otieno, Felix Omuga (APTC), Ferdinand Kabisa (Kakamega), Antony Mbogechi (KU), James Gikonyo, Jeremiah Mugweru (Maji House), Bernard Kihuchu (Nyeri Mukusho), Martin Mbutu, Julius Muya, Collins Otieno (Zetex UN), Celine Atieno (Sky Life), Georgina Kanini, Lorna Abiero (Delpack), Joyce Juma (KDF), Loren Dede (Utalii) and Thomas Sankara (Kisumu).

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.