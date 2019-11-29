Malawi: Luanar Staff On Strike, Push for Salary Increase

28 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Staff at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources are on strike, vowing not to go back to classes to teach unless their salary increase bargain is addressed.

Luanar support staff strike LUANAR Lecturers

President of Luanar workers union Sekanao Kasiya said the staff at the institution get 30 per cent salary less compared to their colleagues in other public universities.

"There will be no classes unless this salary anomaly is addressed," said Kasiya.

She said talks with management on the issue has not yielded anything hence the idea to go on strike to force management address the grievances once and for all.

