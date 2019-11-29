Tanzania: Comply With Taneps or Face the Music - Minister

28 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

GOVERNMENT agencies and institutions have until December 31 to embrace the much waited Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANeps) or risk being suspended from conducting procurement processes.

Finance and Planning Deputy Minister, Dr Ashatu Kijaji warned on Thursday that it will not spare any institution that will fall short of fulfilling the legal requirement.

"They will be no further extension as you had more than enough time to prepare yourselves for the new dawn," said the deputy minister while gracing the 12th East African Public Procurement Forum held here.

Dr Kijaji was categorical that any public institution which would fail to implement the new directive will be barred from conducting procurement related processes.

"We need to start using the new system from this financial year, those who are still hesitant to do so will face the ministry's wrath," warned the deputy minister.

As it stands, only 426 out of 500 public institutions and agencies have already embraced the new online procurement procedure.

The procurement regulator (PPRA) has already registered 13,000 tenders worth 11.7tn/-with the December 31 fast approaching.

The new directive by the government requires public institutions and agencies to implement the new system as it promotes transparency and reduces bureaucracy in procurement processes.

TANePS, a web-based collaborative system was developed in accordance with the requirement of public procurement laws, to facilitate public procurement processes in Tanzania.

It is said to be offering a secure, interactive, dynamic environment for carrying out procurement of all categories, complexity or value.

In the same vein, the deputy minister challenged head of public institutions and agencies to exhibit transparency while overseeing procurement processes.

She told participants of the three-day forum drawn from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi that 20 institutions that flouted the Public Procurement Act of 2011 had been put to task.

"This also led to the suspension of the heads... let's revisit our ethical and moral standards and not wait for technology to do that on our behalf," challenged the deputy minister.

Earlier on, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Engineer Leonard Kapongo revealed that all East African countries were now embracing the new system, and that there was no reason of being left behind in the transition.

"This system has proven to be useful as it not only saves times but promotes transparency in procurement processes," he said.

According to Engineer Kapongo, 2,927 consultants had been inducted on the new system.

