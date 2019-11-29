Tanzania: Former PM Sumaye Fails to Defend Pwani Seat in Chadema's Intra-Party Election

28 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Pwani — Former Prime Minister Fredrick Sumaye failed to defend his seat as Chadema Costal Zone chairman after only 28 out of 77 voters voted for him in an election held today November 28.

This was despite the fact that Mr Sumaye was the only candidate and many expected him to sail through unopposed.

Announcing the results late this evening, Chadema youth wing chairman Mr Patrick Ole Sosopi, who was a returning officer, said that 48 party members voted against Mr Sumaye while one vote was spoiled.

This, according to him will force the party to hold a re-run because the party constitution requires any winner to garner over 50 per cent of votes. Mr Sumaye was a sole candidate in the election.

Mr Sumaye defected from the ruling party shortly before 2015 General Election and campaigned for Chadema presidential candidate Mr Edward Lowassa, who was defeated by CCM candidate President John Magufuli.

Mr Lowassa, who also decamped to Chadema has since returned to the ruling party CCM.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

