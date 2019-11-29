Uganda: Kawolo Hospital Stranded With 12 Unclaimed Bodies

Authorities at Kawolo Hospital in Bwikwe District are stranded with 12 unclaimed dead bodies after Lugazi Municipal Council reportedly denied responsibility to have the bodies buried at the municipality cemetery.

A support staff who preferred anonymity because he is not supposed to speak on behalf of the hospital told Daily Monitor that 12 bodies have stayed at the hospital mortuary for over three weeks. He said despite the hospital authorities informing the council about the unclaimed bodies, nothing has been done yet.

Mr Haruna Wamala, the Kawolo hospital administrator who did not deny the presence of the unclaimed bodies, said Lugazi Municipality officials told him that the roads to the cemetery are impassable due to heavy rains.

"The hospital does not have a grave yard of its own to bury unclaimed bodies. It is the municipality supposed to do that work. What I heard from the municipality is that the roads are impassable and their trucks cannot take the bodies for burial. So we gave them a benefit of doubt to the extent that when the rains stop, the trucks will be able to access the cemetery," he said.

Mr Francis Nyamugo, the town clerk for Lugazi municipality denied any responsibility by the municipality to bury the unclaimed bodies, claiming that they just extend a helping hand whenever they are notified by the hospital.

"For us we are officially not responsible for the bodies of the residents who die and are unclaimed at Lugazi Municipality. We take full responsibility whenever we are notified. We only offer a cemetery and transport when the hospital communicates," he said.

Mr Steven Kateregga, the deputy mayor of Lugazi municipality was shocked of big number of the bodies in the mortuary but advised the hospital authorities to always communicate in time so that they can help.

"We don't have any responsibility of checking the mortuary for dead bodies, if they inform us in time, we find a way of burying them. The issue of impassable road is a lie because we always use the trucks to transport garbage at the dumping site which is close to the cemetery," he said.

Kawolo Hospital's mortuary has a capacity of 12 bodies only. The presence of 12 unclaimed bodies means that the mortuary lacks space to accommodate any more bodies.