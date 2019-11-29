South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Withdraws From the Chairman's Conversation Hosted By Gauteng-Based Radio Station Power FM

28 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from The Chairman's Conversation hosted by Gauteng-based radio station Power FM

His participation was slated for the 28th of November 2019 in Johannesburg.

In the light of concerns raised by civil society organisations, Wise4Afrika and the Soul City Institute regarding the scheduled event, the President has upon careful consideration decided not to participate.

President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort.

This is all the more critical at a time when the country is observing the annual 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children.

The Presidency notes that Mr and Mrs Mkhari met with representatives of certain civil society organisations and senior officials in the Presidency today but unfortunately the resolution reached by the parties was too late to ensure his participation.

The Presidency emphasises that the non-participation of President Ramaphosa should not be read as an endorsement of the untested allegations raised by the civil society organisations but a carefully weighed up decision taken in the public interest.

The President calls upon all social partners to work together to develop concrete principles to give guidance in instances where gender based violence is alleged outside of legal processes and the need for objective assessment of desirable action that should be taken.

The Presidency sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the listeners of Power FM, other media partners and the sponsors of the event.

Issued by: The Presidency

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

