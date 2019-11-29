Seychelles and EU Discuss Partnerships, Exchange Views During Annual Dialogue

28 November 2019
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles' government and representatives from the European Union met for the 7th EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue to discuss strengthening the partnership for a sustainable and peaceful future.

The dialogue held at the Eden Bleu hotel on Thursday saw the two parties agreeing on continued collaboration in maritime security, fisheries, health and education and the strengthening of key national institutions including the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Guy Morel Institute.

While opening the dialogue, Vice President Vincent Meriton - who was leading the discussion on behalf of Seychelles' government - said, "The dialogue is a testimony of our engagement towards strengthening the cooperation that exists between Seychelles and the European Union."

"The EU has been closely associated with the development and diversification of our economy and remains a safe anchor and vital link for a modern and forward-looking Seychelles," added Meriton.

The ambassador of the European Union to the island nation, Vincent Degert, explained that Seychelles - 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean - is an important and valued partner of the European Union.

"As a likeminded partner, the EU stands by Seychelles and works hand in hand with the government to address global challenges and promote common interests," said Degert.

The ambassador continued by saying 'with a strong role that Seychelles plays on international fronts and the pioneering work that it has done on climate adaptation via, for instance, Debt for Nature Swap, and the issuing of Blue Bonds, Seychelles can serve as a model for peers."

The political dialogue under the Cotonou Agreement covers a broad range of topics. The First EU-Seychelles Political Dialogue took place in the capital city of Victoria in 2012.

Its focus is on specific political issues of mutual concern, including the regular assessment of progress regarding respect for human rights, democratic principles, the rule of law and good governance.

According to Meriton the Human Rights Commission, the Access to Information Act will be strengthened through support from the EU to ensure transparency in the fight against corruption.

"We also spoke about the education sector and where the emphasis was put on the University of Seychelles and the Guy Morel Institute. With the institute we spoke about the need to reinforce its entrepreneurship programme to support government efforts," explained the Vice President.

The two parties also renewed cooperation in the fields of taxation and the fight against money laundering, drug abuse and trafficking, investment, and business climate as well as in environment and conservation.

Over the last four decades, Seychelles has received $44 million in development aid from the European Union under successive European Development Funds, covering various sectors, from Environment to Economic reform programme and Education.

Seychelles also benefits from several other EU instruments including regional programmes, the Common Security and Defence Policy (EUVAFOR Operation Atalanta), the Global Climate Change Alliance and thematic budget lines for Environment and Non-State Actors.

The European Union remains Seychelles' top trading partner and the largest source of tourists' arrivals.

Six ministers and around 20 government officials attended the dialogue alongside their European counterparts, representing 11 member states.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Seychelles
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.