Nigeria: APC Vows to Expel Third Term Proponents, Says It's Opposition Plot

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Thursday that there was no third term plan for President Muhammad Buhari.

The party also dissociated itself from the recent legal action taken by Charles Enya, one of its members in Ebonyi State, seeking a third term for the president and governors.

The party said Mr Enya's action was mostly sponsored by "the desperate and misguided opposition" with the aim of testing the already announced resolution of President Buhari-led administration on this alleged third term agenda. It threatened to expel Mr Enya and other "anti-democratic forces and charlatans."

"The All Progressives Congress (APC) has read in the media about a purported legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the Party, Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office.

"The party had initially chosen to ignore him, however, it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agent provocateurs.

"At the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn't mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue in cheek. He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of office he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in. This is he said was besides his advanced age which made such an idea beyond his contemplation," the APC spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported Mr Buhari's statement at the National Executive Council meeting. The president called for unity in the APC and said he would abide by the constitutional provision and not seek a third term in office.

In his statement, Mr Issa-Onilu also that Mr Enya and any other party member who raises such issues would be expelled.

"The party is, however, by this statement sending a strong signal to such other busybodies like Charles Enya who may be contemplating testing the resolve of our government on our mission to work for the best for our country to be ready to face the law.

"We would follow this new enemy of our country, who is most likely being sponsored by the desperate and misguided opposition, every step of the way, using all legal means to thwart his devilish efforts to create chaos in our country.

"As a party, we would not take kindly to anyone or group causing unnecessary distraction for this administration through anti-democratic actions. As a country, we are several years behind where we ought to be. The President Buhari-led administration is focused on the onerous responsibility of delivering good governance. We are focused on revamping our moribund infrastructure, growing the economy, fighting corruption, creating the right environment for our teeming youths to deploy their creative energies, and providing adequate security for all of our people.

"We have tried to find out the status of this character claiming to be a member of our party. If he turns out to be our member, we would ensure the party organ that has the responsibility to act on this matter promptly commence the process of expelling him. We are a progressive party and we do not have space for anti-democratic forces and charlatans," the APC spokesperson said.