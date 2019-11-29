Kenya: IEBC Keen to Ensure IDPs and Refugees Take Part in Elections

29 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now seeking to adopt laws that will ensure Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees participate in elections.

The electoral body's Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the move is aimed at ensuring all Kenyans take part in the crucial exercise of electing the country's leaders.

"The issue of participation of refugees and IDPs in the electoral process is a conversation we must have in order to avert the disenfranchisement of this section of humanity," he said Thursday in Nairobi, during the 6th Annual Continental Forum of Election Management Bodies organised by the African Union Commission (AUC), working with the Association of African Electoral Authorities and IEBC.

Chebukati said the move is also aimed at ensuring the protection and advancement of the political rights of refugees and IDPs as part of internationally recognized rights and practice.

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki stressed the need to continually improve the socio-political climate in the country.

"The IDPs and Refugees must participate in a manner that ensures their security and dignity, and does not burden them with laborious requirements in terms of registration, travel, and verification," he said.

The conference's goal was to foster inclusive and sustainable electoral processes through the effective participation of the Refugees and IDPs.

According to the United Nations, about 21.5 million Africans, almost a third of the global estimate, are forcibly displaced, including 6.3 million refugees and asylum seekers, 712,00 stateless persons and 14.5 million IDPs.

Regional Director of Africa and West Asia international, Adebayo OLukoshi spoke of a generational dimension to the IDP phenomenon. A significant proportion of IDPs is women, children, and young people.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.