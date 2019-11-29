Nigeria: Federal Govt Taking Steps to Address Power Challenges - - Minister

29 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Alhaji Saleh Mamman, the Minister of Power has reiterated Federal Government's determination to address the country's power challenges.

Mamman gave the assurance on Thursday in Doka, a community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He spoke at the commissioning of a 47.5 solar energy system at the Doka Rural Hospital, while charging members of the community to protect the facility.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was funded by the European Union and implemented by the UKAid in partnership with the Kaduna State Government.

The minister said the project was particularly unique because it was conceived under the technical assistance programme through the Nigerian solar programme.

The minister said the project demonstrated how partnership and collaboration among stakeholders could lead to concrete results.

"In this case, the Department for International Development (DFID) partnered with Kaduna state government to develop this project, providing reliable electricity supply.

"This will improve the lives of the people through improved health care, education, water and job creation.

"Our being here today, reflects a deliberate demonstration of the importance both the state and Federal Government attached to the provision of electricity in remote and underserved communities across the country," the minister said.

He said that government intended to use distributed power generation with locally available resource such as solar to achieve the feat, saying that the support received from development partners was appreciated.

Mamman noted that the Federal Government would continue to provide enabling environment in the form of policy and regulatory frameworks and basic infrastructure to ensure the provision of affordable electricity across the country.

The minister said that the Federal Government had developed the required policies and regulatory instruments that allowed for close working relationship with development partners and the private sector.

This, the minister said, was to lay a solid foundation upon which Nigerians would have access to reliable and sustainable electricity supply at affordable prices.

He listed some of the policies to include Rural Electricity Strategy and Implementation Plan, Mini-Grid Regulations, and Sustainable Energy for All.

The minister said new programmes had also been initiated to support off-grid power which included Renewable Energy Micro-Utility, Energy Education Programme and Energising Economy Programme.

He said that at least, 20 new mini-grid projects had been commissioned across the country between 2017 and 2018 which were mostly developed through public private partnership.

"Our grid power generation capacity today is over 7,500 MW, the transmission capacity has also improved to 7,000MW.

"This development is responsible for the improvement in power supply witnessed by customers all over the country recently.

" Distribution remains the weak link within our system and is receiving the desired attention at optimising her operations for the good of all.

" It is my believe that with these efforts, we will soon address the problems of power supply to our teeming population, creating new economic and social development for our people," the minister said.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ketil Karlsen, Head of European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said affordable reliable energy was key to the development of every society.

He said that it would be impossible to build any economy without energy, saying that renewable energy was part of solution of most of the challenges confronting the country.

Karlsen said the European Union would continue to work with the Federal Government to build a better society for the ordinary citizen.

Dr Hadiza Balarabe who represented the Kaduna state governor at the event, thanked development partners for the project, noting that no society could function without a healthy people.

She said the provision of energy was critical to providing good health and improving health care facilities in the state and across the country generally.

"Solar energy has provided for us a much-needed solution to the issue of access to universal basic healthcare for all citizens of Kaduna state.

"Since the installation of the first Kaduna solar for the health system in 2017, we have been recording substantial increase in patient attendance at the affected hospitals when compared to others without solar," she said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.