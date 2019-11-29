Nigeria: Bobrisky Replies Prophetess - Says He Will Be At Her Burial

29 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

Cross-gender dresser and controversial celebrity, Bobrisky, has responded to the prophetess who said he would fall incurably sick unless he repents, saying "she will be the one to fall sick if she doesn't refrain from trolling me."

Obviously irked by the prophecy, Bobrisky went all out to express his annoyance.

He wrote: "My attention has been drawn to a certain prophetess and her prophecy about me changing my abominable ways or sickness will befall me. It is ridiculous and pathetic how much hate I have amassed from living out my originality.

"I don't kill, I don't steal, I don't defraud others. How am I the problem of Nigeria? How does being a crossdresser, and a transgender woman translate to an abomination? It is rather bemusing to me that a lot of people will have me killed than the evil politicians and people in power punished.

"Many of you who are not transgender, or a crossdresser are still evil. You cheat, you kill, you're filled with bitterness and hate. You backbite, you plot how to execute malicious plans and all forms of corruption. Your sexual orientation, gender identity, or how you choose you fit into the societal precepts of gender doesn't make you a good person.

"Whoever knows that malevolent prophetess of doom should tell her that I, Bobrisky, says that she will be the one to fall sick if she doesn't refrain from trolling me with the guise of spirituality. She is a schizophrenic patient, and I understand that. She's such a great seer? Why hasn't she seen how we are going to eradicate crime, joblessness and corruption in Nigeria? They are always seeing things about other people's lifestyle that hurts nobody.

"My greatest joy is that God is not man. God is kind, he is full of love and compassion and I am loved by him. I will not fall sick or die young, because God is a good father. If you think I'll die, start planning your burial because I'll be there."

