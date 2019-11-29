Nigeria: Govt Launches Campaign to Repatriate Stolen Artefacts

The Federal Government has launched the 'Campaign For the Return and Restitution of Nigeria's Looted and Smuggled Artefacts from Around theWorld'.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, launchedthe campaign at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, a statement from the ministry said.

"With this announcement, we are putting on notice all those who are holding onto Nigeria's cultural property anywhere in the world that we are coming for them, using all legal and diplomatic instruments available.

"Gentlemen, we are under no illusion that this will be an easy task, but no one should also doubt our determination to make a success of this campaign," he said.

