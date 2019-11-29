Nigeria: Govt Launches Campaign to Repatriate Stolen Artefacts

29 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Government has launched the 'Campaign For the Return and Restitution of Nigeria's Looted and Smuggled Artefacts from Around theWorld'.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, launchedthe campaign at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, a statement from the ministry said.

"With this announcement, we are putting on notice all those who are holding onto Nigeria's cultural property anywhere in the world that we are coming for them, using all legal and diplomatic instruments available.

"Gentlemen, we are under no illusion that this will be an easy task, but no one should also doubt our determination to make a success of this campaign," he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.