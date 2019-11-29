Nigeria: Senate Calls for Computerization of Nigeria's Oil Sector

The Senate yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate the process of computerising the nation's oil sector.

This, according to the lawmakers, is to curb the multifaceted challenges associated with the oil and gas production, transportation, and sales business in the country.

It also mandated its joint committee on petroleum upstream, downstream and gas resources to convene a public hearing to ascertain the quantity of oil and gas produced daily and the quality control mechanism engaged by NNPC.

Other tasks for the committee include to determine the amount of waste of petroleum products through pilfering, pipeline vandalisation and leakages, and international best practices of computerised oil and gas business management, including pipeline protection and quantity and quality control.

The resolutions were reached after the Senate adopted a motion sponsored by Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) and 29 others on the "need to install computerised oil facilities management gadgets for Nigerian crude oil businesses."

Presenting the motion, Sekibo said it was of concern that while other countries in the same business venture have gone digital for the past 50 years, Nigeria is still using analogue technology in doing its petroleum sector.

