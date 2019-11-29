Tanzania: Bashiru Salutes Shein for Superb Leadership

29 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally has commended President Ali Mohamed Shein for his work for the country, as he appealed to members of the public to ignore negative views against Zanzibar's leader.

Dr Bashiru, who is on a working of Zanzibar made the remarks here in reaction to statements by some people focused on undermining Dr Shein's leadership.

"Dr Shein is hardworking, committed and a staunch patriot. We should thank him for making Zanzibar a better place," the CCM Secretary General (SG) said, adding that CCM party had been doing a lot for the people of Tanzania.

The SG has already held several meetings with party elders, legislators, and party supporters, urging them to abide by party guidelines and regulations ahead of next year's General Election.

"Any member who acts against regulations and applies unacceptable methods of wooing voters will be disqualified from contesting. We remain serious and against corrupt members," Dr Bashiru stressed.

He said CCM should be backed by all members and fans by avoiding divisions among themselves, and that the ruling party may have no serious competitor in future elections, as most opposition parties are weak, The Deputy SG, Dr Abdalla Juma Mabodi, said that the party was stronger in the islands winning many Zanzibaris on account of the admirable leadership of Union President John Pombe Magufuli and Zanzibar's Dr Shein.

"Many people see no better political party other than CCM. This makes us confident to win future elections and retaining power. We are proud of implementing the 2015/2020 party manifesto. Most of the challenges which the people were facing have been solved," Mabodi said.

