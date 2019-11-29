Tanzania: Yanga Face Alliance Litmus Test

29 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

YOUNG Africans take on Alliance FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today, targeting to claim maximum three points to continue ascending the Mainland Premier League ladder.

Going into the match, Yanga Interim Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points against Alliance.

Mkwasa will be targeting to post his third successive victory at the helm of the club to continue climbing up the ladder towards the top spot. He said his charges are in positive frame of mind ahead of the clash.

The former Taifa Stars coach, who took over coaching responsibilities following the sacking of Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera, has succeeded to bag crucial points in two previous encounters against Ndanda (1-0) and JKT Tanzania (3-2) hence all eyes will be on him as whether he will continue with the good run.

"We are well prepared to make sure we get victory... it will certainly not be an easy ride because we clearly know that our opponents lost the last league match against Azam by 5-0, this means they will resist from losing back to back matches at home," Mkwasa said.

However, going to the match against Alliance, Mkwasa said they will miss the services of two players - striker Sydney Urkhob, who is nursing injuries, while midfielder Feisal Salum was released to join Zanzibar Heroes in preparations for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament, set for Kampala, Uganda next month.

Yanga will receive a major boost with several key players, who were with the national team, Taifa Stars back in the squad and available for selection in the match tomorrow.

They include goalkeeper Mechata Mnata, central defender, Kelvin Yondani and midfielder Abdul Aziz Makame.

The trio missed in the 3-2 win over JKT Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Thursday as they were given some few days off to recover from their trip to Tunisia, where Taifa Stars faced Libya in group J of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After facing Alliance, the team is expected to fly back in Dar es Salaam on the same day for yet another league match against KMC slated on December 2nd at the Uhuru Stadium.

Today, it will be a real test for the team's caretaker coach Mkwasa, who wants to prove his worthiness against a young team which is still in pains after a 5-0 loss from Azam FC in their recent league match.

A win for Yanga today will see them reaching 16 points from seven matches but, in reality, Alliance FC will too be cautious not to allow a home defeat.

Yanga are placed 15th after winning four games, drawn one and lost one match. On his side, Alliance Assistant Coach, Habib Kondo said his team will fight until the last minute for them to earn positive results.

Kondo admitted that their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Azam FC last Tuesday at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza has somewhat affected his players but said the technical bench was closely working with the players so they can recover before their tomorrow match.

Alliance are placed tenth with 17 points after 13 games. The day will also see Ndanda face Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

The match will provide yet another opportunity for Bukoba lads to go top of the table if they beat Ndanda today.

Kagera Sugar are placed second on the table on 23 points from 12 matches, two points adrift league leaders Simba, who have played ten matches.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.