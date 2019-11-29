Tanzania: Yanga Face Alliance Litmus Test

YOUNG Africans take on Alliance FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza today, targeting to claim maximum three points to continue ascending the Mainland Premier League ladder.

Going into the match, Yanga Interim Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa said his team is well prepared and determined to snatch maximum points against Alliance.

Mkwasa will be targeting to post his third successive victory at the helm of the club to continue climbing up the ladder towards the top spot. He said his charges are in positive frame of mind ahead of the clash.

The former Taifa Stars coach, who took over coaching responsibilities following the sacking of Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera, has succeeded to bag crucial points in two previous encounters against Ndanda (1-0) and JKT Tanzania (3-2) hence all eyes will be on him as whether he will continue with the good run.

"We are well prepared to make sure we get victory... it will certainly not be an easy ride because we clearly know that our opponents lost the last league match against Azam by 5-0, this means they will resist from losing back to back matches at home," Mkwasa said.

However, going to the match against Alliance, Mkwasa said they will miss the services of two players - striker Sydney Urkhob, who is nursing injuries, while midfielder Feisal Salum was released to join Zanzibar Heroes in preparations for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup tournament, set for Kampala, Uganda next month.

Yanga will receive a major boost with several key players, who were with the national team, Taifa Stars back in the squad and available for selection in the match tomorrow.

They include goalkeeper Mechata Mnata, central defender, Kelvin Yondani and midfielder Abdul Aziz Makame.

The trio missed in the 3-2 win over JKT Tanzania at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Thursday as they were given some few days off to recover from their trip to Tunisia, where Taifa Stars faced Libya in group J of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

After facing Alliance, the team is expected to fly back in Dar es Salaam on the same day for yet another league match against KMC slated on December 2nd at the Uhuru Stadium.

Today, it will be a real test for the team's caretaker coach Mkwasa, who wants to prove his worthiness against a young team which is still in pains after a 5-0 loss from Azam FC in their recent league match.

A win for Yanga today will see them reaching 16 points from seven matches but, in reality, Alliance FC will too be cautious not to allow a home defeat.

Yanga are placed 15th after winning four games, drawn one and lost one match. On his side, Alliance Assistant Coach, Habib Kondo said his team will fight until the last minute for them to earn positive results.

Kondo admitted that their 5-0 defeat at the hands of Azam FC last Tuesday at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza has somewhat affected his players but said the technical bench was closely working with the players so they can recover before their tomorrow match.

Alliance are placed tenth with 17 points after 13 games. The day will also see Ndanda face Kagera Sugar at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

The match will provide yet another opportunity for Bukoba lads to go top of the table if they beat Ndanda today.

Kagera Sugar are placed second on the table on 23 points from 12 matches, two points adrift league leaders Simba, who have played ten matches.