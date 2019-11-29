Namibia: Farm Worker Fatally Struck By Lightning

28 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — An employee at farm Neseier died Monday after he and two of his colleagues were struck by lightning while they were picking potatoes from a field.

The deceased Elvis Abaseb, 23, died on the way to hospital while two other victims Johannes Naseb, 20, and Jenet Hingas were taken to Tsumeb state hospital, said Chief Inspector Edna Nawa.

According to Nawa, the two survivors victims have since been discharged from hospital and were in a stable condition. Next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a relationship argument led to the death of a 23-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree with a belt around his neck.

Nawa said the incident allegedly happened moments after the deceased had an argument with his girlfriend who he accused of being jealous and controlling.

Next of kin were informed and the police investigation continues.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.