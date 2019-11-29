Namibia: Farm Worker Fatally Struck By Lightning

Omuthiya — An employee at farm Neseier died Monday after he and two of his colleagues were struck by lightning while they were picking potatoes from a field.

The deceased Elvis Abaseb, 23, died on the way to hospital while two other victims Johannes Naseb, 20, and Jenet Hingas were taken to Tsumeb state hospital, said Chief Inspector Edna Nawa.

According to Nawa, the two survivors victims have since been discharged from hospital and were in a stable condition. Next of kin have been informed.

In an unrelated matter, a relationship argument led to the death of a 23-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree with a belt around his neck.

Nawa said the incident allegedly happened moments after the deceased had an argument with his girlfriend who he accused of being jealous and controlling.

Next of kin were informed and the police investigation continues.