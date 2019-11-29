Uganda: Workers MP Lyomoki Sued for Breach of Contract

A couple has dragged the Workers' MP Dr. Sam Lyomoki to court for failure to breach of contract.

In their suit filed before the Land Division of High Court, Vincent Seruma and Monica Elizabeth Seruma, they are suing San Lyomoki alongside his wife Margaret Lyomoki Kamondi.

The petitioners contend that on July 24, 2018, they purchased land worth shillings 300 million from Lyomoki and his wife and paid to them a month later via their account in Housing Finance Bank.

The land in contention is said to be measuring approximately 15 acres and it's located in Bulemezi Block 3 Plot 31 at Nakafumu.

According to the purchase agreement, Lyomoki and his wife were supposed to hand over to the buyers a certificate of title, signed transfer forms and mutation forms after receiving the purchase price.

However, the petitioners argue that Lyomoki and his wife have failed to deliver a certificate of title and signed transfer forms to them despite several requests.

Seruma also adds that after paying Lyomoki and his wife, Lyomoki sold the contentious land to another person Martin Ssekagya who has since lodged a caveat on it and threatened to sue Seruma also for failing to transfer the land into his names.

"The defendants upon selling the land to the plaintiffs unlawfully mortgaged the certificate of the title for the suit land to a money lender. The plaintiff states that the defendant's actions amount to a breach of the purchase land agreement", reads the suit.

Seruma and his wife through their lawyers of Kampala Tax Advisory Legal Department now state that the actions by Lyomoki and his wife have caused them serious inconvenience, loss, suffering, and damages.

They now want the Land Division of High Court to order Lyomoki to hand over the land title to them with signed transfer forms to enable them to transfer the land into their names.

They also want the court to appoint a surveyor to undertake the subdivision and mutation of the contentious land as well as compelling Lyomoki and his wife to pay for the damages and costs of suit.

The Land Division Registry has summoned Lyomoki and his wife to file their defense before the matter is allocated for hearing.

This is the second case of breach of contract being filed against Lyomoki in a period of less than two months.

In October, Lyomoki was dragged to the Civil Division of High Court by Herbert Lule for failing to pay him a loan of 70 million shillings given to him in August 2018. All the cases are yet to be heard.