Zimbabwe: Mapeza Calls for More Hard Work

29 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

FORMER Warriors coach Norman Mapeza says his Chippa United still have a lot of work to do despite easing to their second straight win in the South African Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Chilli Boys thrashed Black Leopards 3-0 to close the gap between them and the rest of the pack.

The club fired two coaches, Clinton Larsen and Duran Francis, before settling for Mapeza.

The former Zimbabwe captain and coach found the side win-less when he arrived but, with back-to-back wins, they have some momentum before the festive break.

Yesterday, Mapeza told The Herald his men were still in the woods despite picking six points in their last two games.

Chippa moved within two points of safety although they still sit bottom while Leopards dropped down to 13th with 12 points.

The Chilli Boys will be aiming to get out of the drop zone in their upcoming clash at home against Baroka FC this Sunday afternoon. Former Zimbabwe international, Kaitano Tembo, who is now in charge of SuperSport United, also led his team to a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United which moved his team into third place.

Kuda Mahachi scored for Kaitano's men.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe yesterday rose six places on the FIFA rankings.

They are now ranked 111th in the world.

The positive gains come in the back of the promising start in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

