Cameroon: AU, Commonwealth, OIF Joint Mission to Cameroon - Peace Process Discussed At Unity Palace

President Paul Biya yesterday, Nov. 27 received in audience Moussa Faki Mahamat, Patricia Scotland and Louise Mushikiwabo on security crisis in the North West and South West Regions.

The Unity Palace yesterday, Nov. 27 played host to three important officials; Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC and the Secretary General of the Oragnisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo. The three personalities came at the invitation of the Head of State, President Paul Biya to discuss the security situation in the North West and South West Regions and to see how feasible the three organisations can assist Cameroon in bringing back peace to the two regions. It took them one hour to handle the issues at hand. The three officials came out of the meeting visibly satisfied, stating inter alia the President's assurance of his availability for any peace initiative." For some years now, Cameroon has been experiencing a crisis, notably in the North West and South West Regions; there has been national debate wherein important resolutions were taken and Legislative and Municipal elections have been announced for February, next year", Moussa Faki Mahamat told reporters after the audience, stating that it is normal that the three organisations which Cameroon is a member should come and bring in their proposal. According to the AU Commission Chairman, their main concern is to contribute to peace and stability in Cameroon. "We think that the Cameroonian people do not merit violence. If there are any differences, these should be resolved peacefully", he said. The Secretary General of the Francophonie on her part underscored that the biggest work towards peace should come from Cameroonians themselves. " The solution is not going to come from Paris, London or Addis Ababa", she said, stating that the three organisations to which Cameroon belongs have the obligation to contribute by way of advice, mediation, technical assistance and all aspects of bilingualism." We are here to listen and understand and see how our organisations can fit in, Cameroon being an important country for the sub region and for the African region as a whole", she said. The joint mission, the Francophonie official said, is not just a thing of two or three days, but as she underscored they will "continue to follow up while respecting the aspirations of Cameroonians." She particularly hailed the efforts at improving the security situation thereof, while recalling that there still remain much challenges to surmount. "It is these challenges that are of interest to us especially after the Major National Dialogue , the implementation of its recommendations of which remains important." There is still violence in the country, she said, stating that they are following this through country's representatives in embassies and other channels. To the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, what is very important is peace and security. These, she said, are qualities which are inculcated in the Commonwealth charter. "We are determined as three organisations to support the peace process and are encouraging every single actor to put peace, good governance and resolution first,", she emphasised. "We are at the beginning of the process and we have to work hard and with determination", Scotland recalled, while applauding all those who wish to commit themselves to peace and resolution. It was surely the first time the representatives of the three organisations were meeting the Head of State as a group but it was not the first time each one of them was being received at the State House. All of them had come knocking individually with peace and security in the North West and South West Regions still at the centre of discussion.