Cameroon: 'Debat Patronal' - Privatisation Comes Under Scrutiny

28 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was within the framework of regular discussions organized by GICAM, November 21, 2019.

The second edition of the discussion forum organised by the Cameroon Employers' Union (GICAM) christened 'Debat Patronal', took place on Thursday November 21, 2019, with special focus on privatisation and public-private partnership. The debate focused on evaluating the process so far and exploring opportunities for local companies to benefit from business ventures offered by the initiatives. The debate took place on the theme: "Privatisation, public-private partnership, what opportunities for Cameroonian enterprises?" In a keynote address, Ongolo Zogo, an economist at the University of Yaounde II traced the origin and evolution of the concept of privatisation before drawing a balance sheet of the process in Cameroon saying privatisation is successful with the financial or banking sector but negative when it comes to infrastructure - the reason for this negative balance sheet being that local companies lack the technical competences in certain fields such as maintenance of petroleum platforms, railway line extension, dam construction as well as in the domain of services. Dwelling on the innovative forms of relations between the public and private sectors, the President of the Council for Support to Partnerships, Dieudonne Bondoma said the government has been making efforts to award more contracts to Cameroonian companies and announced that the beginning of the second phase of the Douala -Yaounde expressway will soon commence. The second panelist, Daniel Etounga Manguelle,' posited that bad management led to privatisation as civil servants proved to be richer than businessmen. He called for a reverse of the situation, notably tough administrative and fiscal reforms. The presentations were followed by a question and answer session moderated by the Assistant Executive Secretary of GICAM, Vincent Kuete. According to the Executive Secretary, Alain Blaise Batongue, the 'Debat Patronal' is organised to enable people discuss pertinent issues affecting the climate of Doing Business in Cameroon.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.