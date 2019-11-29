Cameroon: Promoting Bilingualism and Multiculturalism - Regional Offices to Go Operational

28 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Officials were in Douala on November 25 to prospects for sites to host the Littoral regional bureau.

Created by a Presidential decree in 2017, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism-NCPBM has as mission to promote bilingualism and multiculturalism in Cameroon. Against this backdrop the commission members have embarked on the nationwide creation of regional offices so as to get closer to the people. Monday November 25 was the turn of Douala to prospect for sites to establish their regional office. After a closed door meeting with the Governor of the Littoral region, the NCPBM members led by the Secretary General, Dr Chi Asafor Cornelius then went to the field to appreciate proposed sites. One of the proposed locations was the former Douala I council office, where members couldn't gain access into the compound but were able to observe from without. Another site was at the Regional Delegation of Public contracts in Bonanjo where the members were showed round the premises as well as offices where they would occupy if they finally accept the location. After the site visit, the Secretary General of NCPBM, Dr Chi Asafor Cornelius told the press that the offices at the Regional Delegation of Public Contracts were more accessible and had enough space to accommodate the services of the NCPBM. He hoped that their services might be stationed there. He also reiterated that their move to implant offices in the regional headquarters is in line with their plan of action to bring their services closer to the people and give them the opportunity to lay their complaints whenever they are discriminated upon in terms of language or culture. He added that deploying regional offices will go a long way to accelerate the promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism and living together in Cameroon. After the North West, West and Littoral, the commission will in the days ahead move to other regions of the country.

