Cameroon: Drafting of Human Rights Reports - National Actors Update Skills

A three-day restitution workshop to train trainers on the drafting of reports to human rights treaty bodies is underway in Yaounde.

Stakeholders involved in drafting human rights reports and following up on the implementation of recommendations of international treaty bodies are undergoing a three-day capacity building workshop aimed at equipping them with better skills on such reports preparation. The Secretary General in the Ministry of Justice, Joseph Fonkwe Fongang on behalf of the Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, chaired the opening of reflections on updating data collection techniques and the subsequent presentation of information relating to human rights. The workshop envisages the setting up of a pool of experts in the drafting of reports to international human rights bodies. It will enable participants examine substantive issues and agree on common method of response to them. Analysis on the follow-up of the implementation of human rights protection recommendations from international bodies will also be studied with the objective of improving the general situation of human rights in the country. In his opening remark, Fonkwe said the workshop will be characterised by exchanges on Cameroon's state of cooperation and respect for human rights mechanisms, the submission of reports and implementation of recommendations. He said the over 40 participants in the workshop will reflect on means of strengthening the institution(s) responsible for monitoring human rights implantation recommendations. Going by him, Cameroon has ratified a good number of international human rights treaties and thus has the obligation to submit periodic reports on their implementation, reason why it is necessary to train competent stakeholders on the drafting of such reports.