Gambia: Citizens' Alliance, the Tenth Registered Political Party

Foroyaa has received a letter from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), indicating the plan of the Commission to declare the registration of Citizens' Alliance as the tenth registered political party in The Gambia on Friday, 29th November, 2019.

Apparently, the IEC has changed its approach in declaring its registration of a political party. In the past the IEC would simply issue a press release for the notice of the public to declare its registration of a political party. Foroyaa will give the readers more information about the party from two press conferences that are to be held on Friday by the IEC and the newly registered party.