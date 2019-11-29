Gambia: Citizens' Alliance, the Tenth Registered Political Party

28 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa has received a letter from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), indicating the plan of the Commission to declare the registration of Citizens' Alliance as the tenth registered political party in The Gambia on Friday, 29th November, 2019.

Apparently, the IEC has changed its approach in declaring its registration of a political party. In the past the IEC would simply issue a press release for the notice of the public to declare its registration of a political party. Foroyaa will give the readers more information about the party from two press conferences that are to be held on Friday by the IEC and the newly registered party.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.