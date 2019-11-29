Gambia: Last-Gasp Goal Book Gambia WAFU U-20 Semis

A last-gasp goal was all it took for Gambia to get one over Liberia to assure the Scorpions semi-final spot in the ongoing Wafu Nations Cup.

Momodou Bojang spared The Young Scorpions of their blushes in added on time to gran the sole goal after Belgium-based striker Basiru Mbye had scuffed his effort when put through with only the goalkeeper to beat in the second-half.

Gambia are defending champions of the Cup and look on track for a back-to-back campaign under the tutelage of gaffer Matarr M'Boge.

Yesterday evening's game had to be halted in the 25th minute owing to sweltering temperatures in Guinea Conakry for players to cool off before play resumed.

Gambia's previous game against Mali ended a one-all stalemate.