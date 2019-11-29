Gambia: Last-Gasp Goal Book Gambia WAFU U-20 Semis

28 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

A last-gasp goal was all it took for Gambia to get one over Liberia to assure the Scorpions semi-final spot in the ongoing Wafu Nations Cup.

Momodou Bojang spared The Young Scorpions of their blushes in added on time to gran the sole goal after Belgium-based striker Basiru Mbye had scuffed his effort when put through with only the goalkeeper to beat in the second-half.

Gambia are defending champions of the Cup and look on track for a back-to-back campaign under the tutelage of gaffer Matarr M'Boge.

Yesterday evening's game had to be halted in the 25th minute owing to sweltering temperatures in Guinea Conakry for players to cool off before play resumed.

Gambia's previous game against Mali ended a one-all stalemate.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.