Cameroon: Douala - Neptune Oil GM Burgled

28 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Thieves made away with the sum of 47 million and jewels worth over 20 million.

The residence of the General Manager of Neptune oil was burgled on Saturday November 23 with the thieves making away with the sum of 47 million cash and jewelry worth 20 million. The incident took place at about 3 am when the thieves erupted at his residence behind Lycee Makepe switched off the security cameras and neutralized the four security guards on duty before taking his daughter hostage and forced her to knock at the father's door. When the father opened the door of his room, he was surprised to come face to face with bandits who forced him to open his safe. They emptied the content of the safe which comprised FCFA 47 million in liquid cash and two watches worth FCFA 12 million each and a third wrist watch worth 8 million were made away with as booty. A manhunt has been launched to bring the culprits to book. As of now, the four security guards that used to work in the compound have been apprehended and are helping the judicial police in the investigations underway.

