Cameroon: 32nd World Aids Day - CIRCB Organises Free HIV Screening

The exercise began yesterday and will end tomorrow, November 29, 2019.

Within the 4th Cameroon Month Against AIDS and in prelude to the 32nd World AIDS Day to be commemorated on December 1, the Chantal Biya International Reference Centre For Research on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Management (CIRCB) yesterday in Yaounde began HIV educational talks and counselling, voluntary/anonymous and free HIV screening for everybody who wants to know his/her HIV status. The exercise which ends tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. at the headquarters of CIRCB; located at the Melen neighbourhood in Yaounde, is aimed at helping the population, particularly the youths, to know their status and take protection against the virus. Activities nationwide are taking place under the theme "Acting: Together to Protect the Young Person and the Teenager." Yesterday at about 10:00 a.m. when a team of reporters from Cameroon Tribune (CT) visited the screening ground at the medical unit of CIRCB, the medical team had already collected blood samples from over 50 people to be screened of HIV. The head of the screening, a haematologist at CIRCB, Dr Sylvie Moudourou, said the objective of the campaign is to protect children and adolescents, especially the girl child. According to the medical doctor, CIRCB is out to sensitise parents to bring their children for HIV screening test because HIV can be transmitted from the mother-to-the child. And for a child to undertake the free HIV screening test, Dr Moudourou said the mother of that child must be HIV positive. If the mother is not HIV positive, there is no need to bring the child for the exercise. The medical doctor said all those who want to undertake the HIV screening test are being sensitised on the disease, counselled on the importance of undertaking the test and the way forward, in case of an HIV positive result. While at the screening ground, individuals go through a registration and counselling process before samples of their blood is collected for screening. One of the youths who undertook the voluntary HIV screening at CIRCB, Daniel Eya's said it was important for him to know his HIV status as it will help him better behave in the face of the HIV pandemic. He used the occasion to advise other youths to be sexually responsible and to go in for a voluntary HIV screening in a bid to know their status. The Director General of CIRCB, Professor Alexis Ndjolo said the HIV screening exercise is one of the prominent activities at the centre as it helps in the fight against the disease and how to put patients on treatment if infected.