Cameroon: South West - Bilingualism Commission to Install Office

From 1st January, 2020, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) will install a residence and office in Buea, capital of the South West Region. This was confirmed on 26 November, 2019 by Dr Chi Asafor Cornelius, Secretary General of the Commission as he ended an expedition to Buea to locate the premises of their office. As such, the Commission will lodge at the present premises of the South West Regional Land Tenure and State Property Services using at least two rooms already identified by the Commissioners as directed by the South West Governor's representative, Dr. Mohamadou who is Secretary General at the highest office of the Region. "Our strategy is that we implant Regional Services that will help the Commission to be nearer the people. Cameroonian citizens are the final beneficiary of our services. It should be possible that a citizen can move on foot or just take a taxi to drop a complaint, their preoccupation just as you know the commission has as attribution to receive complaints. The commission is for citizens who have suffered discrimination based on language or culture. When the Head of State was being sworn in for the present mandate he prescribed the acceleration of the promotion of bilingualism, multiculturalism and living together. The commission put in its action of 2019 the effective deployments of its regional services come January 2020 so the President of the Commission asked me (Secretary General) to go round to meet Regional Authorities so that they could identify structures that could host the Regional Services of the Commission. We are here in Buea with the South West Regional Governor's representative, the Secretary General. We have also met the Regional Delegate of Land Tenure and State Property, and we have identified the structure that can host the National Commission here in Buea", Chi Asafor stated as he concluded his stay in Buea.