Cameroon: Star Building - AU, Commonwealth and Francophonie Leaders Received

Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had in-camera discussions with the visiting officials on November 27, 2019.

From 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland and the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, Loiuse Mushikiwabo who are on a joint mission to the country on the invitation of the Head of State, President Paul Biya. After the in-camera discussions, curious journalists wanted to have an idea of the issues discussed but the visiting officials declined to make any declarations to the press. However, the conviviality and the convergence of views could be read from the faces of the visiting world leaders as they came out of the audience room. It was an exceptional occasion as the Prime Minister continued chatting with them from the audience room till they took the lift marking the end of their visit to the Prime Minister's Office. The Prime Minister met with the Secretaries General of the Commonwealth, La Francophonie and Chairperson of the AU Commission during the discussions for the second time since their arrival in Yaounde. This is because he was the one who welcomed them at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on November 26, 2019 and escorted them to the Yaounde Hilton Hotel where they are lodged. Before coming to the Prime Minister's Office, the visiting officials paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of External Relations and held discussions with the Head of State at the Unity Palace thereafter.