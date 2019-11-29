Sudan: Three Injured in Darfur Shootings

Um Dukhun / Ras El Fil — Three people suffered gunshot wounds in two separate incidents in Central and South Darfur on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Ibrahim Khatir was wounded at Um Dukhun market in Central Darfur by unidentified gunmen.

The residents of Um Dukhun have complained about the increase in attacks in the streets and in houses, especially after clashes in the area between the army and local militiamen, as the army is preventing the use of motorcycles and the wearing of the face-covering kadamol.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, two soldiers of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) were wounded when a firefight erupted with militiamen in Um Dukhun market.

Witnesses from Um Dukhun told Radio Dabanga that the soldiers were involved in a joint operation with the combined forces collecting illegal weapons and ammunition.

A conflict erupted between the two sides for reasons that are still unclear, and they exchanged fire across the market.

South Darfur

On Tuesday, two farmers were injured after being attacked on their farms by herdsmen In the area of Ras El Fil in South Darfur.

Farmers have complained about the friction caused by early grazing by herders.