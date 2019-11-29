Africa: Eritrea Participates At 17th Session of African Ministerial Conference

Asmara — Eritrean Ambassadors to South Africa and South African countries and Kenya, Ambassador Saleh Omar and Ambassador Beyene Russom participated at the 17th session of the African Ministerial Conference held on 14 and 15 November in Durban, South Africa.

In his statement, Ambassador Saleh Omar indicated that the Eritrean farmers are engaged in sustainable water and soil conservation activities with a view to boost agricultural production and contribute in the effort to ensure food security. Ambassador Saleh went on to say that the Eritrean Government is giving due attention to enable farmers become beneficiaries of alternative energy aimed at boosting production and productivity.

Ambassador Beyene Russom on his part delivered speech representing the Ambassadors stationed in Kenya and the United Nations Environment Program.