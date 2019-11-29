Sudan: Manis Discusses Sudan Participation in Dubai Expo 2020

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Bashixr Manis headed Thursday at the Council of Ministers meeting of the Preparatory Committee on Sudan participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

The Minister indicated to importance of Sudan participation in the exhibition and its crystal role in displaying the economic and social development as wells cultural heritage of the country , referring to importance of intensifying media message for promotion for Sudan participation in the exposition.

He said Sudan participation comes at time the country enjoys era of freedom and justice under umbrella of the glorious December revolution

Dubai Expo 2020 General Commissioner ambassador Suleiman Mohamed Mustafa, for his part, said in a press statement that the meeting got assured of preparation and arrangements for Sudan taking part in the Dubai Expo 2020 as one of 190 countries expected to take part.

He added that Sudan participation would achieve the highest benefit on boosting economic growth and enhancing its image internationally , besides establishing economic partnerships to achieve gains for various people of the world.