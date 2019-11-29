East Africa: FM Participates in Ordinary Session of IGAD Council of Ministers

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah is due to take part in the 47th session of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers ,scheduled to begin Thursday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and set pave way for the 13rd ordinary session at summit level on Friday.

The Foreign Minister , who arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa late Monday to take part in the meetings, engaged shortly after her arrival in talks with her counterparts over how to ensure success of the IGAD meetings.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting will look into restructure of the organization and transfer of its chair to another member state other than Ethiopia which has been chairing the regional organization since 2008.