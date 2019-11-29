Sudan: HAC in South Kordofan Ready to Receive Returnees

Kadugli — Commissioner OF Humanitarian Aid in South Kordofan State Zahara Hassan Faris emphasized that the stability in the State and opening of markets have facilitated movement of people and increase of number of returnees.

She told SUNA that the Commission was ready to receive all people returning from the armed struggle movements-controlled areas.

Zahara stated figures showed that flow of returnees from localities of Al-Buram and Umdorain reached 2200 persons during November.

She expected arrival of large number of returnees in localities of Dalami, Abu Korshula, Hehban and Al-Dalanj.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner stated that the Commission was providing humanitarian assistance to meet the returnees' necessary needs , referring to arrival a humanitarian convoy from the center to address some needs.

She urged international organizations to provide more support and humanitarian assistance for stability of situations in the State.