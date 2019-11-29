Sudan Participates in Meetings of Ottawa Treaty On Prohibition of Mines in Oslo

Oslo — Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Jamal Omar head Sudan delegation taking part in the fourth round of meetings of member states of the Convention on Prohibition of Use, Stockpiling , Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction hosted by Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Addressing the moratorium, the Minister of Defense affirmed Sudan commitment with terms of the treaty and coordination with the partners , donors and UN in mine combating program.

He indicated to political and fincial support the government provides for the program, stressing Sudan encouragement to efforts being made by the National Center for Combating Mine that yielded clearance of a number of registered areas in the country.

Director-General of the National Center for Combating Mines, Brig. Amir Abdul-Sadiq reviewed during the sittings Sudan's plan to clear the dangerous registered zones , referring to the Center endeavors that gave fruit of announcing some zones in East Sudan free of mine in addition to plan set to be implemented for clearing other zones in States of Blue Nile and South Kordofan.