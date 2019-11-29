East Africa: President Farmajo Flies to Addis Ababa for IGAD Summit

28 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo today traveled to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to attend the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) summit.

Leaders of IGAD countries are discussing a new reform plan of IGAD, on the basis that the organization equally reflects all stakeholders' interests.

The leaders will also discuss strengthening regional cooperation on economic and security issues.

The IGAD leaders will review the successful plans for stabilizing regional states, and hear reports from committees to implement existing agreements and challenges.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo will share with IGAD leaders about the vision of the Federal Government of Somalia based on the reorganization of the region as a platform for the common interests of the state.

During the meeting, President Farmajo is expected to hold separate meetings with regional leaders attending the conference.

