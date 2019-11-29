Somalia: Minister and Technical Committee Discuss Galmudug Poll Preparations

28 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Interior and Federal Affairs Minister, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye held talks with Galmudug election technical committee on Thursday.

Sabriye and a delegation from the Federal government arrived in Dhusamareb, the Galmudug administrative capital on Wednesday to assess the poll preparations process.

The discussions focused on the upcoming regional polls slated in the state from tomorrow Friday.

The Minister urged the committee tasked to oversee the democratic process to follow the guidelines of the Interior and Federal Affairs on state elections regulations.

The selection of the members of the regional assembly will kick off on 29th November and conclude in the mid-next month for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the recently released time table, the election of the President and his deputy is scheduled to be conducted on 23rd December.

There are more than five candidates for regional state leadership including former Interior Minister, Abdirahman Odowa and Ahmed Abdi Kaariye, current state Minister for public works and housing and former Villa Somalia chief of staff, Kamal Gutale.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.