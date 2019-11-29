Somalia: Minister and Technical Committee Discuss Galmudug Poll Preparations

Somalia's Interior and Federal Affairs Minister, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye held talks with Galmudug election technical committee on Thursday.

Sabriye and a delegation from the Federal government arrived in Dhusamareb, the Galmudug administrative capital on Wednesday to assess the poll preparations process.

The discussions focused on the upcoming regional polls slated in the state from tomorrow Friday.

The Minister urged the committee tasked to oversee the democratic process to follow the guidelines of the Interior and Federal Affairs on state elections regulations.

The selection of the members of the regional assembly will kick off on 29th November and conclude in the mid-next month for the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the recently released time table, the election of the President and his deputy is scheduled to be conducted on 23rd December.

There are more than five candidates for regional state leadership including former Interior Minister, Abdirahman Odowa and Ahmed Abdi Kaariye, current state Minister for public works and housing and former Villa Somalia chief of staff, Kamal Gutale.