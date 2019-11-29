Sudan: Party Leading Figure Calls for Caution in Selection of Walis

Khartoum — The leading figure in National Liberation and Justice Party (NLJP) Mohamed Ahmed Al-Shayeb called for necessity of be caution in selectionof Walis(governors) and legislative councils pending reaching consensus in the negotiations initiated with the Sudan Revolutionary Front(SRF), warning of taking unilateral decision that would abort efforts being made to achieve peace.

Al-Shayeb, in a statement to SUNA, pointed to importance of arranging selectionof Walis between SRF and other components from movements and People Movement which conditioned postponement of the measure until peace is achieved as Juba agreement stipulates.

He noted to difference, which he described as deep , between components of Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) due to nature of its formation, disclosing that waving with appointing Walis at this stage would enter the country in circle of maneuvering.

The NLJP leading figure believed that haste in this matter was not in line of interest of the country in light of dangers, conspiracy and international interference, which , he said, has become obvious, expressing regret over the FFC incapability of reading the current situation with consensual mind and trend and that , he stressed, would lead to further complication of the political scene.

He called the FFC to recognize that powers have been centered so that the FFC should help the current military Walis administer their states.

Unless a genuine breakthrough being made in peace tracks , Al-Shayeb said , the difference and contradictory statements for the two parties would create crisis in the two sides' confidence , which in turn., he elaborated would directly affect the peace process