Sudan: A Plan Set for Establishing Specialized Funds to Support Agriculture

28 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Agriculture and Forests Eysia Othman Sharif affirmed that his ministry has prepared action plan including establishment of specialized funds to support agriculture and formation of a mechanism to observe organizing farmers and agricultural product producers and training them to use modern technology and fertilizers.

The minister discussed at his office on Thursday in a meeting with caretaker Wali (governor) of North Darfur state, Maj (Gen) Malik Al Tayeb the means of reviving pioneer projects in the state and promotion of agricultural sector.

The minster gave directives for involving academicians and Agricultural Research Corporation to enter modern technology and preserving environment through forest belts and give keenness to Gum Arabic.

For his part the Wali of the state briefed the minister on the efforts exerted by north Darfur government represented in availing inputs such as pesticides, improved seeds, gasoline and so on a thing that contributed in a successful agricultural season.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

