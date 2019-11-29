Sudan: Wali of Khartoum State Visits School Founded 100 Years Ago

28 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Wali(governor) of Khartoum State, General Ahmed Abdoon Hamad underscored that education was cornerstone for reform and development programs and that the government has decided to allocate 25% of the 2020 budget for education and health.

This came while the Wali was inspecting Abdul-Rahman Bakheet School for Boys in Al-Elefoon suburb , Khartoum North.

The visit came within framework of preparation for celebrating 100 years of establishment of the school by the pioneer of education in Sudan babiker bedri.

General Hamad spoke about roles pioneers who made the educational development earlier in the country and in a number of neighboring countries.

The Wali pledged to develop education by using the up-to-date technologies in education.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

