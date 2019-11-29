South Sudan: Lwal Lauds Sudan Role in South Sudan Peace Process

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the National Movement of South Sudan, Stephen Lwal has xcommended Sudan mediation efforts sup porting peace process in South Sudan, following up Antebbe Summitand the formation of the Transitional Government in the set time.

Lwal told SUNA, Thursday, that the recent visit to Juba by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lit. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo affirms Sudan's keenness on South Sudan peace via following up of the security arrangement file and the quarantees for the formation of the Transitional Government in the set time.

"The Entebbe meeting was at the request of Sudan and Uganda as guarantors of the agreement to discuss ways to make the security arrangements a success in 100 days" Lwal said.

He explained that the outputs of the Entebbe summit were adopted at the IGAD meeting, which brought together all parties to the agreement in Addis Ababa, adding thatSudan played major role.