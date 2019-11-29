Sudan Religious Affairs Minister - New Civil State to Promote a Sense of Justice Between Muslims and Christians

Khartoum — Sudan's Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasreldin Mofreh says that the current arrangements to draw up the features of a new civil state aims to take care of the interests of citizens and "promote a sense of justice between Muslims and Christians". The Minister also visited the headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Khartoum North.

Addressing a workshop on The Role of the Council of Churches in Peace and Development, Mofreh said that his Ministry's programme aims to train Muslim and Christian preachers to exercise real power among their communities and keep pace with the requirements of the age.

Mofreh said that the so-called 'Salvation Regime' headed by ousted former president Omar Al Bashir "used to practice verbal and physical violence against Muslims and Christians and succeeded in distributing injustice equally", referring to the commonality between Muslims and Christians as "owners of divine messages and the sons of one nation."

He stressed the need to combine all efforts to promote moderation and fight rhetoric of extremism, hatred, and terrorism and work to raise the capacities of the youth and mobilise them to build the nation.

Ecclesiastical component

Rev Esameldin Ezeldin, Head of the Northern and Eastern Sudanese Churches said that the workshop is a true beginning to recognise the ecclesiastical component in Sudan.

He called for a review of arbitrary arrests of Christian clergy and unequal employment.

The priest lauded the recommendations of the workshop, which stressed the need to appoint Christian education coordinators in the states, provide services in mosques, provide salaries for priests, and work on making freedoms, drafting and publishing Christian books, importing holy books, and participation of Christian students in national activities.

The recommendations called for securing the eligibility of Christians to receive Zakat (system of Muslim alms), allowing foreign priests and other Christians to visit Christian communities and to hold seminars in the states, as well as setting of recommendations aimed at achieving equality, justice and religious tolerance.

Muslim Brotherhood

On Tuesday, Minister Mofreh visited the Muslim Brotherhood Group its headquarters at the home of the late Sheikh Sadiq Abdullah in Khartoum North.

He was received by Dr Awad Allah Hasan the General Supervisor of the Muslim Brotherhood Group in Sudan, his deputy, and the executive office of the group.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the Minister praised the role of the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan and offered condolences for the late Sheikh Sadiq Abdullah, hailing the struggle of the Muslim Brotherhood throughout history, calling on the Islamic groups to consolidate the moderate approach (wasatiyya) of da'wah.

He reviewed with the group the programs to be implemented by the Ministry and activation of its societal role.

The Muslim Brotherhood group welcomed the Minister's visit and affirmed that the group was part of the revolution and seeks stability to Sudan.

The Muslim Brotherhood presented a package of proposals to advance da'wah work in Sudan, pointing out that the preachers of the group and its youth are ready to provide their experience in da'wah in accordance with their moderate approach.